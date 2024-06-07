Top track

Melt-Banana - Candy Gun

MELT-BANANA w/ The Flying Luttenbachers, Tomato Flower and babybaby_explores

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 7 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Melt‐Banana

MELT-BANANA is a two-piece band based in Tokyo, Japan.

The members are YAKO (vo.) and AGATA (g.).

To date, the band has released seven studio albums, two live albums, and two

singles collections. They have been performing together for more than 25 years Read more

Event information

MELT-BANANA

with The Flying Luttenbachers, Tomato Flower and babybaby_explores

Friday, June 7th 2024

Doors at 6:30 PM, Show at 7:30 PM

All Ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

babybaby_explores, Tomato Flower, The Flying Luttenbachers and 1 more

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

