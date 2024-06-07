DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MELT-BANANA is a two-piece band based in Tokyo, Japan.
The members are YAKO (vo.) and AGATA (g.).
To date, the band has released seven studio albums, two live albums, and two
singles collections. They have been performing together for more than 25 years
Read more
MELT-BANANA
with The Flying Luttenbachers and babybaby_explores
Friday, June 7th 2024
Doors at 6:30 PM, Show at 7:30 PM
All Ages
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.