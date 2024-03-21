Top track

John Roseboro - La Nuit Des Temps

John Roseboro, BluNites, Laney Jones

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Known for his buttery voice and distinct strumming, singer-songwriter and visual artist John

Roseboro has been making a name for himself in the indie scene, redefining and innovating the

genre from Brooklyn, NY.

Building off of the likes of João Gilbert...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

