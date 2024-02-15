DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Róisín and Chiara Late Night Lounge

Aces and Eights
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London's most eclectic and hilarious comedy night, housed in the slinkiest of saloon bars. Catch the very best of comedy talent at this alternative night hosted by Róisín and Chiara.

This month prepare to be tickled by these incredible acts ...

ALEX KEAL...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Roisin and Chiara.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Roisin & Chiara, Joz Norris, Alex Kealy and 3 more

Venue

Aces and Eights

156-158 Fortess Road, Camden, London, NW5 2HP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

