DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JAZZ CLAB è l'appuntamento fisso dedicato al Jazz del mercoledì sera al Bachelite cLab.
Questa settimana abbiamo il grande piacere di ospitare il Chaologist quartet Chaologists Modern Jazz Quartet è stato fondato da quattro jazzisti che sisono conosciuti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.