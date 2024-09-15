Top track

At Your Worst

Jazz Cafe Festival

Burgess Park
Sun, 15 Sept, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £50.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For 35 years, Jazz Cafe has sat at the heart of London’s vibrant music scene and for the first time ever, we venture from our Camden home for our debut festival at the sun-drenched fields of Burgess Park.

Speaking to over three decades of history entwinin...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

19
The Alchemist, Baby Rose, BXKS and 19 more

Venue

Albany Rd, London SE5 0AL, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

