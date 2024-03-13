DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

REBETIrap w/ Giagkinides & Tiny Jackal in Brighton

The Hope and Ruin
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gotobeat are excited to present, for the very first time in the U.K, a special collaboration of two Greek artists providing a blend of the current music scenery, matching 2 of the favourite genres in greek music: Rap & Rebetiko into one amazing show. Live...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
Lineup

Tiny Jackal

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

