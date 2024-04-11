Top track

Falling For You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Castells + Support

The Social
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Falling For You
Got a code?

About

Anthemic indie-rock quartet Castells are set for their biggest year to date, with new music aplenty and their furthest afield live shows. Don't miss their underplay headline show in their hometown this April.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Castells

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.