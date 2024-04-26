Top track

Derby Motoreta's Burrito Kachimba - Aliento De Dragón

DERBY MOTORETA'S BURRITO KACHIMBA

Sala Custom
Fri, 26 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsSevilla
€24.20

About Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba

Seville five-piece Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba create music described as a blend of psychedelia, bohemia and carnival garage, influenced by Led Zeppelin, The Doors, and Black Sabbath.

Event information

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c...

Los menores de 16 años pueden acceder acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por Primavera Sound.
Lineup

Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba

Venue

Sala Custom

C. Metalurgia, 41007 Sevilla, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

