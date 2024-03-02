Top track

Sharkswimmer - Another Year in Review

Main Drag Show! Tony & The Kiki, Sharkswimmer (special set), Down & Outs, & Indigo Fuzz

Main Drag Music
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
New York
$17.51

About

Our Wicked Lady Presents:
Tony & The Kiki, Sharkswimmer, Down & Outs, & Indigo Fuzz
at Main Drag!

Doors 7pm
Show 8pm
$15 presale/$18 DOS
21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Tony & The Kiki, Sharkswimmer, Down and Outs and 1 more

Venue

Main Drag Music

50 South 1st Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open 7:00 pm

