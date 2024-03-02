DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Record Vendor Market

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 2 Mar, 12:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Record Vendor Market

Come vibe with us indoors during the Chididerod kickoff with some of the best curated, private record and apparel vendors in the city.

Vendors Include:
Aadam Jacobs
AP Martinez
Brilliant Di...

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

