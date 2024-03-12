DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stand Up Beginner's Course

The King's Arms
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:30 pm
WorkshopLondon
£294.99
About

7:30-9:30 pm - The King's Arms, London Bridge

Fun and friendly, exciting and inspiring, this course teaches you everything you need to know to become a stand-up comic, led by one of the most respected comedians on the circuit.

"One of my favourite comedi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The King's Arms

65 Newcomen Street, Southwark, London, SE1 1YT, United Kingdom
Doors open7:15 pm

