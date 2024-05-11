DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eurovision Watch Party with Massaoke

Big Penny Social
Sat, 11 May, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Joe and Jake. Scooch. Daz Sampson.

Incredibly, these titans of UK music are ALL previous home-grown entrants to the greatest serious music contest of all time in the whole world - EUROVISION.

Join what might be our silliest party yet, as Massaoke - legen...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Penny Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Massaoke

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.