Top track

The Blinders - Always

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Blinders

Scala
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Blinders - Always
Got a code?

About

The Doncaster via Manchester 4-piece have been championed by the likes of 6Music and Radio 1 and the last couple of years have seen them make appearances at a host of festivals including Glastonbury and Benicassim and a run of sold-out shows.

With a visce...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alien Chicks, The Blinders

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.