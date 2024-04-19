Top track

BbyMutha - Heaven's Little Bastard

bbymutha - Sleep Paralysis Tour 2024

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 19 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About bbymutha

Bbymutha uses Southern hip-hop to tell stories of her religious upbringing, her sexuality and her experience of being a Black single mother. The Tennessee rapper announced a short-lived retirement after the release of her debut album, Motherland (2020), be Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

bbymutha - Sleep Paralysis Tour 2024 - Live at LPR on Friday, April 19th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (16+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

If th...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

bbymutha

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

