All Day Breakfast Cafe + special guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:30 pm
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SON Estrella Galicia x Paper Dress Live present south London’s favourite disco band, all-female septet All Day Breakfast Cafe, plus special guests to be announced!

ALL DAY BREAKFAST CAFE

A delicious spread of jazz, funk and afrobeats.

Led by the soulful...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

All Day Breakfast Cafe

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

