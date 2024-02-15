DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BAZAR SHOW - S'INVITE À LA JAVA

La Java
Thu, 15 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

-BAZAR-Dj set, live music, live performances, love & others surprises

Line up :

Nuit dyss

Louma

Kosti

Beatrice records

Hâte de te voir dans ce Bazar

Réserve ton ticket maintenant -La Java se veut être un lieu inclusif, accueillant toutes les commun...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

