DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Now in its 11th year at O Beach Ibiza, SIN Sundays is the Ibiza event you don’t want to miss, taking place on the first Sunday of every month from May to August and a closing party in September. Get ready to confess your SINs as you are treated to the isla...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.