C Marí

Razzmatazz 3
Thu, 2 May, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

C Marí en Razz 3, imposible pedir mejor plan de jueves

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
Lineup

C Marí

Venue

Razzmatazz 3

Carrer de Pamplona, 88, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

