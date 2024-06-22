Top track

Dennis Ferrer - Hey Hey - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teksupport: Dennis Ferrer x HoneyLuv

99 Scott - Main Room
Sat, 22 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
From $28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

June 22: Dennis Ferrer x Thriftshop
Brooklyn Location TBA

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Dennis Ferrer, Afriqua, HoneyLuv and 1 more

Venue

99 Scott - Main Room

99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

