HOPE pres Hola Beach Party w/ Richy Ahmed (4h set)

Hola Beach Club Sitges
Sat, 4 May, 2:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an amazing daytime party with Richy Ahmed and other confirmed artists at Hola Beach club.

Info & Transportation. -We are 30min from Barcelona by car. -We will have shuttle transport from sitges train station (victor balaguer 10, sitges) every...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Richy Ahmed, Janse, Kathy K

Venue

Hola Beach Club Sitges

08871, Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open2:00 pm

