Usted Señalemelo - Nuevo Comienzo

Usted Señalemelo

Mon Live
Wed, 26 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Juan Saieg, Gabriel Cocó Orozco y Lucca Beguerie Petrich son los músicos multi-instrumentistas que integran Usted Señalemelo.

Con su segundo disco, II, Usted Señalemelo se consolidó como una de las bandas más fuertes del panorama musical argentino, con fa...

Todos los públicos, menores acompañados.
Organizado por CHARCO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Usted Señalemelo

Venue

Mon Live

C. de Hilarión Eslava, 36, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

