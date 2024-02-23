Top track

Manuka Honey - Industrial Princess

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flux #30: Lechuga Zafiro + Manuka Honey

Radar Estudios
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Manuka Honey - Industrial Princess
Got a code?

About

O venres 23 de Febreiro celebramos 30 edicións de Flux con Lechuga Zafiro e Manuka Honey.

A noite comenzará en Radar Estudios co estreno de material inédito en directo por parte de Lechuga Zafiro seguido do afterparty en Mondo Club con Manuka Honey e Lech...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Mondo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lechuga Zafiro, Manuka Honey

Venue

Radar Estudios

Rúa Iglesias Esponda, 30, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.