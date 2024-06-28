DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fox and Firkin are proud to present a unique night of memorable house classics from 88/89, capturing the essence of house music where many of these names started, such as Astoria Weekend, World Amnesia, House Biology, and more.
This night of music will ta...
