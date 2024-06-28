Top track

Promise Land

Fox & Firkin
Fri, 28 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fox and Firkin are proud to present a unique night of memorable house classics from 88/89, capturing the essence of house music where many of these names started, such as Astoria Weekend, World Amnesia, House Biology, and more.

This night of music will ta...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
The Pedge, Ray Keith, Colin Hudd and 3 more

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

