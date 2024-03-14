DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FAV_ART invite Baz & Relight @lajava

La Java
Thu, 14 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Préparez-vous à danser toute la nuit le lundi 14 mars à La Java ! Nous sommes ravis d'accueillir une soirée musicale inoubliable avec BAZ et le collectif Relight.

Nous allons passer à la vitesse supérieure avec ce line-up ! Attendez-vous à un mélange élec...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

