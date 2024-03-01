DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UNO SPETTACOLO CHE MI VEDREI

Colonne 28
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
ComedyParma
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Raffaello Corti aka Faccestamagia porta la sua magia comica il 1/03 al Colonne28 di Parma!

Con "Uno Spettacolo Che Mi Vedrei" i confini tra realtà e magia sfumano in un'esplosione di comicità e risate 💥

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass. Cult. Spaghetti Art.

Lineup

Venue

Colonne 28

Borgo Delle Colonne 28, 43121 Parma Parma, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

