Lael Neale - White T-Shirt

Lael Neale

DIFFERENT WRLD
Fri, 5 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19

About Lael Neale

Born on a farm in Virginia and now based in LA, Lael Neale debuted with a traditional, country-esque strand of folk-pop in the late-’10s. In an attempt to unleash herself from more stereotypical song arrangements, her Sub Pop debut – 2021’s Acquainted with Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Lael Neale still has a flip phone and there were no screens involved in the creation of her new record Star Eaters Delight which is out April 21, 2023 courtesy of Sub Pop Records.

She splits her time between rural Virginia and Los Angeles.

She loves walk...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Different Wrld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lael Neale

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

