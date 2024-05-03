DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Suzzy and Lucy released their last recording I Can Still Hear You in the fall of 2020. The album was largely recorded in the darkest hours of the Covid shutdown in the spring of 2020 in NYC. After starting the recording in Nashville, the mother/daughter te
Those familiar with Lucy Wainwright Roche are aware of her bell tone voice, herunshakable melodies, and her knack for wise, wry lyrics. It’s no surprise that Wainwright Roche is the daughter of Suzzy Roche (The Roches) and Loudon Wainwright III, h***...
Yes. This show is fully seated.
Doors open at 7PM Music Starts at 8PM
