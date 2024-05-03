Top track

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 3 May, 8:00 pm
$44

About Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche

Suzzy and Lucy released their last recording I Can Still Hear You in the fall of 2020. The album was largely recorded in the darkest hours of the Covid shutdown in the spring of 2020 in NYC. After starting the recording in Nashville, the mother/daughter te Read more

Event information

Those familiar with Lucy Wainwright Roche are aware of her bell tone voice, herunshakable melodies, and her knack for wise, wry lyrics. It’s no surprise that Wainwright Roche is the daughter of Suzzy Roche (The Roches) and Loudon Wainwright III, h***...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
Lineup

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Is this show seated?

Yes. This show is fully seated.

When does the show start?

Doors open at 7PM Music Starts at 8PM

