Indie Rising

The Fox & Firkin
Thu, 22 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Welcome to Indie Rising, a monthly musical journey that will ignite the vibrant spirit of indie music lovers at the Fox and Firkin in Lewisham. This night promises to spotlight the most exciting sounds coming out of London’s renowned underground scene. Our...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Peter Xan, Finches

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

