DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WORK Q2 (April-June) 2024 SEASON PASS
APRIL 5 - RE/FORM Pre-Party
APRIL 13 - WORK
APRIL 20 - RE/FORM
MAY 10 - WORK
MAY 11 - WORK
MAY 17 - RE/FORM
MAY 25 - RE/...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.