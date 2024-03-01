Top track

A Night of House Classics: Performed By Bassicallly

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8

About

This March we're bringing you a night of Classic House music..🏠🍾

Having recently SOLD OUT two nights at Jazz Cafe with their Frankies Knucles show live house music collective Bassically will be bringing their amazing live show to Brixton

Led by award-w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Kerri Chandler, Frankie Knuckles, Larry Heard and 1 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

