DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The KVB + Left For Pleasure

Trabendo
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Formé en 2010 par le chanteur/compositeur/multi-instrumentiste Nicholas Wood en tant que projet solo, The KVB est rapidement devenu un duo lorsque la chanteuse, claviériste et artiste visuelle Kat Day a rejoint Wood en 2011. Si les premières sorties comme...

accompagné·e·s d'un·e adulte responsable.
Présenté par Vedettes
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The KVB

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.