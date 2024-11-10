DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fall For Dance NOW!

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sun, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
ArtMiami
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dance NOW! Miami, presents its first concert of the season, featuring a preview of its upcoming Holiday Program as well as audience favorites from last season. The evening of dance will also include a special performance from the Dance NOW! Youth Ensemble....

All ages
Presented by Dance NOW! Miami
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.