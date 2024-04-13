Top track

LaMP (Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski)

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 13 Apr, 8:00 pm
$31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On a magical night at Nectar’s in Burlington, Vermont in December of 2018, three musical masters—Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger and Ray Paczkowski—came together with alchemical synthesis, and created a fresh, so-tight-it's-free sound, permeated with technical...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LaMP (Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski)

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

