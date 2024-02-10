DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BUENOZA!

The Virgil
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From Free
About

BUENOZA! A GLOBAL LATIN DANCE MUSIC PARTY

Join us for a night of Latin dance music at BUENOZA!

Immerse yourself in the vibrant rhythms and energetic atmosphere!

Grab your friends and come dressed to impress. Dance the night away, meet new people, and cr...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Virgil.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

