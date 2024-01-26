DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Golden Heart - Album Release Celebration

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri, 26 Jan, 6:30 pm
$15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The prog pirates of CORSAIR bring the adventure to life by telling the tale of THE GOLDEN HEART, performing the album in full!

Featuring...Corsair, Phase Meridian, MVRROW, VVolf Mask

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

