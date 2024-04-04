DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cyderian Son, Makes My Blood Dance, more

The Kingsland
Thu, 4 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$16.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Valefor

All Due Respect

Makes My Blood Dance

Minimal Absolution

Cyderian Son

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

