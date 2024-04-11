Top track

Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse, Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse - Unblock Obstacles

Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse w/Attorneys General

Design Distillery
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
$18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse have spent years making thoughtful and unpredictable art, whether musically as Joan of Arc or Spa Moans, or under their given names as writers and visual artists. On Giddy Skelter, their debut album as the unadorned “Tim Kinsel...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Essential Tremors.
Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse, Attorneys General, Geologist

Design Distillery

1414 Key Highway, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
7:00 pm
50 capacity

