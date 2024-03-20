Top track

Kill Rock Stars night with Big Benny Bailey + Mya Byrne Band + Caleb Nichols

Tubby’s Kingston
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of queer bluegrass, country, folk, and indie rock featuring Big Benny Bailey (Shamir & Ben Pierce), Mya Byrne Band and Caleb Nichols.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mya Byrne, Caleb Nichols

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

