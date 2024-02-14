Top track

corto.alto

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:30 pm
£18.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

corto.alto is the brain-child of award-winning multi-instrumentalist, composer & producer Liam Shortall. Hailing from Glasgow, this genre-defying producer brings together influences from Hip-Hop, Broken Beat, Electronica, Dub and Punk with an informed Jazz...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

corto.alto

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

