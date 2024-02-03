Top track

Lucio Battisti - Io vorrei... non vorrei... ma se vuoi

Figli Dei Fiori Di Pesco Tributo a Lucio Battisti

Vibra
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:30 pm
GigsModena
About

Figli dei Fiori di Pesco .....tributo alla musica di Lucio Battisti

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso a questo evento e' riservato ai soci ARCI.

Per aderire ad ARCI, trovi le informazioni al link https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/vibra-mo/

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Left.

Lineup

Venue

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm
350 capacity

