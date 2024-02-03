DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Figli dei Fiori di Pesco .....tributo alla musica di Lucio Battisti
Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso a questo evento e' riservato ai soci ARCI.
Per aderire ad ARCI, trovi le informazioni al link https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/vibra-mo/
