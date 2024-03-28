DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Love, loss, family, salvation, the afterlife and mortality – pioneering jazz collective Idris Ackamoor and The Pyramids cycle through them all on 2020’s Shaman!. Ackamoor founded the world music ensemble in the ’70s, and the band quickly became regulars in
Idris Ackamoor è un polistrumentista, compositore, attore, ballerino di tip tap, produttore, amministratore e regista americano.
È anche direttore artistico dell'ensemble jazz The Pyramids
