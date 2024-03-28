Top track

Idris Ackamoor, The Pyramids - Tinoge

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids

Spazio Teatro 89
Thu, 28 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About IDRIS ACKAMOOR & THE PYRAMIDS

Love, loss, family, salvation, the afterlife and mortality – pioneering jazz collective Idris Ackamoor and The Pyramids cycle through them all on 2020’s Shaman!. Ackamoor founded the world music ensemble in the ’70s, and the band quickly became regulars in Read more

Event information

Idris Ackamoor è un polistrumentista, compositore, attore, ballerino di tip tap, produttore, amministratore e regista americano.

È anche direttore artistico dell'ensemble jazz The Pyramids

Tutte le età
Presentato da Spazio Teatro 89 / Volume Dischi e libri / TeoSegale

Lineup

IDRIS ACKAMOOR & THE PYRAMIDS

Venue

Spazio Teatro 89

Via Fratelli Zoia 89, 20153 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

