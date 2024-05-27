Top track

Drahla (Post Punk - Art Rock, UK) #OnTheRadar SONEG

Radar Estudios
Mon, 27 May, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

#OnTheRadar SONEG presenta:

DRAHLA (Post Punk- Art Rock, UK)

Lunes 27/05/2024

Entrada Ant.: Desde 8€ +gg / Taq. 12€

Drahla surgió a mediados de 2016 y rápidamente se estableció como una banda formidable y distintiva a través de sus dos sencillos de 7 p...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Radar Estudios
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drahla

Venue

Radar Estudios

Rúa Iglesias Esponda, 30, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

