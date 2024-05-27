DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
#OnTheRadar SONEG presenta:
DRAHLA (Post Punk- Art Rock, UK)
Lunes 27/05/2024
Entrada Ant.: Desde 8€ +gg / Taq. 12€
Drahla surgió a mediados de 2016 y rápidamente se estableció como una banda formidable y distintiva a través de sus dos sencillos de 7 p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.