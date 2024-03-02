Top track

My Chemical Romance - Teenagers

We Are Still Young: The Club Night (Hull)

The Welly
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyHull
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We Are Still Young is coming to Hull!

It's not every day that a line up breaks the internet, but When We Were Young Festival has caused our Emo souls to ignite like a phoenix from the ashes!

To warm us up for the festival event of the year we're throwing...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Alternative Anthems
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Welly

105-107 Beverley Rd, Hull HU3 1TS
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
1200 capacity

