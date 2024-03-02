DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We Are Still Young is coming to Hull!
It's not every day that a line up breaks the internet, but When We Were Young Festival has caused our Emo souls to ignite like a phoenix from the ashes!
To warm us up for the festival event of the year we're throwing...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.