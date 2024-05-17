DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BAILEY TOMKINSON & THE LOCALS

The Grace
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

St Ives honed Bailey Tomkinson & The Locals have seen support from BBC Radio, The Times, The Metro & more. Don't miss their landmark LDN show at The Grace this May.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CloseUp.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

