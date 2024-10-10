DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate UK BHM the right way with the Official Party of BTF 2024. With the theme 'Paint the Town Black', we are bringing a lineup of lineups to celebrate Black History Month the right way. Whether you're into Afrobeats, AfroHouse, Dancehall, RnB or Amapi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.