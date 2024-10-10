DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The BHM Party

The Drumsheds
Thu, 10 Oct, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Celebrate UK BHM the right way with the Official Party of BTF 2024. With the theme 'Paint the Town Black', we are bringing a lineup of lineups to celebrate Black History Month the right way. Whether you're into Afrobeats, AfroHouse, Dancehall, RnB or Amapi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BTF®
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mercedes Benson, DJ Neptizzle

Venue

The Drumsheds

6 Glover Drive, London, N18 3HF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.