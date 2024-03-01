Top track

Asphalt Kobold

Lena Willikens & Vladimir Ivkovic (All Night Long)

ARCA
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Arca

presents:

LENA WILLIKENS & VLADIMIR IVKOVIC

All Night Long

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da ARCA MILANO

Lineup

Lena Willikens, VLADIMIR IVKOVIC

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

