ACCEPT « Humanoid Tour 2024 »

Transbordeur
Tue, 29 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLyon
€41.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Les légendes d'ACCEPT seront de retour à Lyon !

Le groupe iconique de Heavy Metal mené par Wolff Hoffmann présentera son dix-septième album studio 'Humanoid' (sortie : 26 avril 2024 chez Napalm Records). Depuis ses débuts en 1976, ACCEPT a composé des hym...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Accept

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open6:00 pm

