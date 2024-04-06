Top track

CRi - Butterfly (feat. HANA)

CRi (Anjunadeep)

The Music Yard
Sat, 6 Apr, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $15.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About CRi

CRi, aka Christophe Dubé, is a significant player in the Montreal electronic scene with his distinctive sonic palette characterized by pulsating house synths, intricate syncopated snares, and forward-thinking basslines. As a self-taught college dropout, C

Event information

Announcing CRi at The Music Yard on Saturday, April 6th!

The Canadian electronic music producer and DJ is expected to deliver an unforgettable show that promises to captivate the audience with his distinctive sonic palette and pulsating basslines. Get rea...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
Lineup

CRi

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity

