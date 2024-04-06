DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CRi, aka Christophe Dubé, is a significant player in the Montreal electronic scene with his distinctive sonic palette characterized by pulsating house synths, intricate syncopated snares, and forward-thinking basslines. As a self-taught college dropout, C
Read more
Announcing CRi at The Music Yard on Saturday, April 6th!
The Canadian electronic music producer and DJ is expected to deliver an unforgettable show that promises to captivate the audience with his distinctive sonic palette and pulsating basslines. Get rea...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.